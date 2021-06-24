Nikki Tamboli Wishes Best Friend Aastha Gill On Her Birthday With A Cute Instagram Post

Actor Nikki Tamboli and singer Aastha Gill are best friends and often express their affection for each other through their Instagram posts. On Thursday, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram account and wished Aastha Gill on her birthday. Nikki posted a series of throwback photos from their time in Cape Town, South Africa and expressed her love for her best friend. Fans of the actor and the singer wished Aastha in the comments.

In the post shared by Nikki on her Instagram, she shared a series of photos of herself with Aastha. In the photos, Nikki can be seen wearing a beige and black printed dress with her hair in a simple ponytail while Aastha can be seen in shorts and a T-shirt with a jacket to complete the look. The besties chose to wear sneakers for their footwear. In the first photo, Nikki can be seen kissing Aastha while in the third and fourth photo they can be seen hugging each other.

Nikki posted the photos and wrote a sweet note for Aastha in the caption. The note read, “A friend is always valuable but a best friend’s value cannot be counted. So, I cannot tell you how valuable you are to me. Happpppiest birthday babyyyy boooo @aasthagill ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you #bff #bffforlife #nikkitamboli #aasthagill”. Many fans of Aastha Gill and Nikki Tamboli took to the comment section and wished the former on her birthday. While one fan wrote, “Happiest birthday @aasthagill 🎉” another fan wrote, “Happy birthday to Aastha😍❤️”. Many fans called the duo cute and commented with lots of heart emojis.

Nikki posted many photos of herself and Aastha from their stay in Cape Town. In one of the photos, Nikki and Aastha can be seen posing with Abhinav Shukla. She called them her best friend and wrote, “Best friends share laughs, memories and inside jokes. They will always be honest and stand by your side no matter what. They wipe your tears, pick you up when you fall and are forever a piece of your heart @aasthagill @ashukla09 ❤️❤️”.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Nikki Tamboli and Aastha Gill participated in the eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. They flew to Cape Town for the shooting of the reality show. The show will be hosted by director Rohit Shetty and the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Mahek Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Saurabh Raaj, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. The premiere date of the reality show has not been announced yet.

IMAGE: NIKKI TAMBOLI, AASTHA GILL/ INSTAGRAM

