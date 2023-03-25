Nilu Kohli's Husband Harminder Singh Kohli Passes Away

Nilu Kohli's husband Harminder Singh Kohli passed away. Reportedly, his last rites will be performed on Sunday. Nilu is a popular name in TV and film industry. She has worked in shows like Maddam Sir, Choti Sarrdaarni and Mere Angne Mein. She has also featured in movies like Housefull 2, Hindi Medium, Patiala House among others.



Fans and well-wishers offered condolences to Nilu Kohli and her family on social media. A few weeks ago, the actress shared a photo with her late husband, wishing him happy birthday. She captioned the post “Happy Birthday @bicky.kohli.31 .Tum jeeyo hazaron saal ,saal ke din hon pachaas hazaar!!Have a happy ,healthy and a peaceful life Bicky.Loads of love (sic).”

In some pictures from January, earlier this year, Nilu and her late husband posed with their daughter. The images were clicked at a wedding they had attended together.

Nilu Kohli kickstarted her career back in 1995 with the TV show Aahat.

Actress Charrul Malik on Nilu Kohli's husband’s death

Speaking about the demise of Nilu Kohli's husband Harminder Singh Kohli, Charrul Malik said that she was very shocked. "I just want this news to be not true. But this is unfortunately true. Niluji is my lovely guide and always inspired me so much. I really adore her as an actor and person. She is very polite, sweet, responsible and unfiltered. We do meet at parties and at events. She has this positive aura which you always notice.”

Charrul also recalled her meeting with Harminder and shared, ”We met Niluji’s husband a while ago. He had a gentle and sober personality. I also made him dance for a reel and he danced so well. He had a glow in his face and always used to smile and was very well mannered. This news is heartbreaking. It feels we just met and now this has happened. May god give Nilu ji more strength and power.”

"I feel industry ko ‘Nazar lag gayi hai’. I don’t have words and this is very shocking and not a good phase for all of us,” she concluded.