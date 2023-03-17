Drishyam Actress Ishita Dutta Sparks Pregnancy Rumours After Airport Spotting

Ishita Dutta was snapped at the Mumbai airport in a wrap-around brown crepe dress. The Drishyam 2 actress looked stunning with a simple wavy hairdo and a beaming smile. Though unconfirmed, the comments section under the post shared by Viral Bhayani blew up with speculations about Ishita's alleged pregnancy.

Are Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth expecting their child?

Though no official statement has been issued by Ishita Dutta and husband Vatsal Sheth with regards to having a baby on board, in the short clip that Viral Bhayani posted, he all but confirmed the rumours on their behalf. Along side the video, the caption read, " #ishitadutta soon to be mom". The comment section rang up with a series of congratulatory messages, some direct, some indirect.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth dropped hints about pregnancy?

In Ishita Dutta's most recent Instagram post where she announced herself as Fab Look Magazine's new cover girl, the manner in which Ishita has tied her saree seems strategic in terms of hiding her alleged baby bump. Netizens dropped congratulatory messages for the actress on the post.

Ishita Dutta married Vatsal Sheth in Mumbai, in 2018. The actress has worked in both films and television. Ishita has worked in Bepanah Pyaar between 2019-2020 and also starred in Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani. Among films, her most notable work has been in the Drishyam series, as Anju Salgaonkar. She has also starred in 2 music videos in the year 2020.