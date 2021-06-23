Nisha Rawal Writes On Normalcy 'challenge' With Pics Of Son Kavish Amid Case Against Karan

Nisha Rawal’s Instagram handle has been filled with pictures of and with her son Kavish, before and after her legal battle with husband Karan Mehra over alleged domestic abuse. After making a ‘promise to explore the world together' with her son, the actor hinted at returning to normalcy in her latest post. She stated that she had accepted this 'challenge'

Nisha Rawal’s ‘return to normalcy’ with son Kavish

Nisha seems to have taken Kavish for an outing and posted pictures of the little one enjoying a dessert at a cafe and his mother looking at him with love. Kavish was also seen making interesting poses, as the Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki star wrote ‘normalcy seems like a challenge’, but she had ‘taken’ it.

Kavish had recently turned four and Nisha had posted a grand space-themed birthday party for him.

Karan had also shared a post for him then.

Sharing pictures of the gifts he gave, Karan had then written. "Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra. God bless you and protect you always. I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions." (sic)

"I’m always right there in your heart” I will always LOVE YOU," his message read.

Karan was arrested after Nisha lodged a domestic abuse case against him on May 31. He was released on bail the next day.

The latter had called a press conference and showed images of the wounds on her face, alleging being pushed against the wall by Karan. Apart from assault, she had accused him of infidelity. Karan denied all the allegations and claimed that she had staged the attack after demanding a ‘huge sum’ as alimony.

