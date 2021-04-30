Nishant Singh Malkhani Takes A Dig At Himself With A Quirky Caption In His Recent IG Post

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Nishant Singh Malkani is quite active on his Instagram feed and shares pictures of himself, every now and then. The actor took to his Instagram account on Thursday and took a dig at himself. Scroll along to take a look at the post, what the actor had to say with as well as how are his fans reacting.

Nishant Singh Malkhani takes a hit at himself with a quirky caption

The actor shared a picture of himself as he laid back on a chair and posed for the camera. He wore a pair of ripped denim, with a white shirt and suspenders, as he sat on the other side of a candle-lit table. The picture posted by Nishant Singh Malkhani was evidently taken in the evening, but the actor still had his sunglasses on.

The actor’s caption was a reaction to him wearing glasses and he wrote, “Raat ko Chashme kaun pehenta hai yaar” which translates to, “Who wears sunglasses in the evening?”. The post has close to 26k likes since it was shared on Thursday. The comments under the post are flooded with fun reactions by the actor’s fans and followers, who are having a laugh at the caption too. Take a look at the screenshot of some of the comments here.

A look at the recent Nishant Singh Malkhani's Instagram post

The actor recently took to his Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures of himself as he posed in front of a scenic view. In his caption, he expressed that everyone’s life includes constant learning of lessons and it is okay to fail sometimes. He penned with the pictures, “Life is a school. Don't worry if you fail every once in a while. If you're learning from your mistakes, toh zinda ho tum. If you're understanding yourself better, toh zinda ho tum. If you're learning to let go of your fears, toh zinda ho tum. If you have someone to hold your hand while you're in this school, toh zinda hi nahi, qismat wale ho tum”.

Promo Image Source: Nishant Singh Malkhani’s Instagram

