Nithya Menen Expresses Gratitude To Co-star Amit Sadh, Says 'Let's Do More Work Together'

Nithya Menen recently took to her Instagram to repost actor Amit Sadh’s Instagram post where Sadh appreciated Nithya and also shared how he felt working with her. The post was shared with a candid picture of Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh. The picture is actually a BTS from the sets of Breathe 2.

Amit Sadh, while talking about Nithya Menen shared that he felt a certain type of aura when he started working with Nithya. He shared that there was a comfort in silences and they were different human beings with different approach yet they felt like one. Amit further said, “She is one of my most favourite person because of her simplicity and authenticity and her warmth with everyone around her. She makes acting look so easy! And as an actor, I want to thank her for making me feel some feelings, emotions and vibrations that I never ever felt in my entire career between action and cut for that I love her the most. I thank her for being a genuine friend and such an amazing person that I can be inspired by! “

Nithya Menen expressed her gratitude for Amit Sadh and wrote that it was one of the nicest things a co-star had said about her. She thanked Amit Sadh and shared that she felt the same while shooting with him. She ended her note saying, “Let's do lots more work together ! 😊 💗”. Fans in huge number appreciated both the stars and also mentioned that they would love to seem them together on-screen again.

About Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh's Breathe 2

Nithya Menen and Amit Sadh worked together in the series Breath 2. The Breathe 2 cast also featured Abhishek Bachchan. Breathe 2 is touted to be an emotional thriller, which is the sequel to Amazon Prime's popular series Breathe. The series is directed by Mayank Sharma and bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under his production banner Abundantia Entertainment. The Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen starrer started premiering on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020. Amit Sadh played the role of senior inspector Kabir Sawant while Nithya Menen played the role of Abhishek Bachchan's wife Abha Sabarwal.

Will there be a Breathe season 3?

According to media reports, Breathe has not been renewed for a third season at the time of writing. However, the makers have not officially cancelled Breathe season 3. Breathe Season 2 ending hinted at the possibility of Breathe season 3. The makers have kept the information on Breathe season 3 under wraps and this has caused fans to wonder about Breathe season 3 release date even though the second season was just released. The audience will have to wait to know if there will be a Breathe season 3 or not.

