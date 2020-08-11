Krishna Janmashtami: Nitish Bharadwaj To Swwapnil Joshi, TV Stars Who Portrayed Krishna

Janmashtami 2020 is being celebrated on August 11. The special day marks the celebration of the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Krishna Janmashtami is observed on Ashtami in Shravana month as per the Hindu calendar. This is a two-day festival where the second day is celebrated as Dahi Handi.

However, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of Dahi Handi have cancelled the same. On Krishna Janmashtami 2020, take a look at television celebs who played Shree Krishna in shows.

Nitish Bharadwaj

Nitish Bharadwaj was known for his breakthrough role as Lord Krishna in B. R. Chopra's television series Mahabharat. He played the role of Krishna at the age of 23 and became an overnight star. Apart from being an impressive actor, he is also a director, screenwriter, producer, veterinary doctor and former Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha. Nitish Bharadwaj is also known for his portrayal of several avatars of Vishnu in some of Chopra's other works, such as Vishnu Puran.

Swwapnil Joshi

Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi was seen in the role of a teenage Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's Krishna also known as Shri Krishna. He also shot to fame at the age of nine as Krushna in series Uttar Ramayana. Swwapnil Joshi is a qualified lawyer who has been featured in several TV shows including Campus, Hudd Kar Di, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Ghar Ki Baat Hai besides many Marathi shows.

Ashok Kumar Balakrishnan

Ashok Kumar Balakrishnan is best known for his appearance in Ramanand Sagar's Shree Krishna serial. He played the role of the Young Krishna who lived in Vrindavan. Currently, the actor is working in Tamil and South Indian Film Industry. Gangs of Madras, Chithiram Pesuthadi 2, Kadhal Solla Aasai and many others are some of Ashok Kumar Balakrishnan's best films.

Sarvadaman D. Banerjee

Sarvadaman D. Banerjee is a regional language actor best known for his portrayal as Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's hit television series Krishna (1993). He was also seen as Lord Vishnu as Krishna was the avatar of Lord Vishnu in the series. Adi Shankaracharya (1983) with Sarvadaman D. Banerjee in the titular role won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

Saurabh Raaj Jain

Saurabh Raaj Jain played Krishna in the new Mahabharat on Star Plus, premiered in 2013. He also played Lord Shiva in Mahakali and Lord Vishnu in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. The actor has portrayed different roles in several television serials. For instance in Kasamh Se as Rohit Chopra, Uttaran as Yuvraj Singh Bundela, Parichay as Anand, Chandragupta Maurya as Dhana Nanda and Patiala Babes as Neil Oberoi.

