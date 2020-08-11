Shaheer Sheikh Recalls When He Became First Indian Torchbearer At 18th Asian Games

Shaheer Sheikh felt nostalgic as he remembered the 18th Asian Games Indonesia where he became the first Indian torchbearer. The memorable day clocks two years on August 10, 2020. Sharing about the same, Shaheer took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback video from the event. He wrote, “A moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.” Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh’s video below.

Shaheer Sheikh cherishes the proud moment

Also Read | Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh's Top 5 moments from 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi'

In this Instagram video, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor can be seen proudly holding and running with the torch in his hand, while audiences capture him. He can be spotted wearing blue tracks and a white t-shirt that represented India. The video is two years old. The 18th Asian Games was organised in Jakarta and Palembang. Shaheer Sheikh also penned down a heartwarming caption.

The actor wrote, “A moment i will cherish for the rest of my life. The first Indian torch bearer of the 18th Asian Games indonesia. 2 years back same day. #shaheersheikh”.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' cast: Rhea as Mishti, Shaheer as Abir & other actors

Fan reactions

Fans and followers also seem quite happy for Shaheer’s proud moment. They have shared their wishes and reactions in the comment section. Shaheer’s fellow actors have also commented on his post. Arjit Taneja wrote, “ðŸŒŸ ðŸŒŸ ðŸŒŸ ðŸŒŸ”. While Ruslaan Mumtaz commented, “Wow”, actor Vatsal Sheth also sent his praises to Shaheer. One of the Instagram users wrote, “So proud of you, more to come ðŸ˜Š♥ï¸ðŸ”¥”. Another fan commented, “You are truly the best person more big moments to come â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—”. Check out more comments below.

Picture Credits: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' star Shaheer Shaikh shares experience of working amid pandemic

Shaheer Sheikh is currently playing Abir Rajvansh in the spin-off serial of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The family drama serial premiered fresh episodes from July 13, on Star Plus. It had originally started airing from March 2019.

Apart from Shaheer Shaikh, it also features Rhea Sharma in the lead. The ensemble cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has actors such as Kaveri Priyam and Rupal Patel among many others. The current plot of the serial follows Rhea Sharma aka Mishti, who is going through PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder) as she feels she has murdered someone while Shaheer Sheikh as Abir is seen supporting his wife in every situation.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' actor Shaheer Sheikh & Ruslaan have been friends for 10 yrs?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.