Anita Hassanandani Celebrates Son's First Birthday; Exclaims 'My Heartbeat My Lifeline'

Anita Hassanandani, a prominent TV star recently dropped in a sweet note for her son who turned one today and even gave fans a glimpse of his vibrant birthday celebration on social media. While many fans showered her social media post with love, many celebrity artists from the industry wished Anita Hassanandai and Rohit Reddy's son a happy birthday.

Anita Hassanandani thanks her son, Aaravv for choosing her and Rohit as his parents

Anita Hassanandani recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute family picture of themselves in which she can be seen wearing a pair of black tee and shorts with a piece of cake in her hand while her husband, Rohit Reddy can be seen smiling for the camera sitting next to their one-year-old son, Aaravv. In the caption, she mentioned how their son, their heartbeat turned one in a jiffy and thanked him for choosing them as his parents. She also stated that she was a new mother and didn't know how to pen down a mother's wish for her child and mentioned how much she loved her son more than he could ever imagine. In the end, she referred to him as her jaan, her heartbeat, her lifeline, her everything, her son, Aaravv.

The caption read, "And just like that our heartbeat is ONE! I’m a new mom and I really don’t know how to pen down a mothers wish for her child. All I know is that we as parents @rohitreddygoa are the LUCKIEST to have you! Thank YOU for choosing US! Love you more than you can ever imagine our little bundle of joy! We will do our best, cos YOU are the BESTEST MYJAAN MYHEARTBEAT MYLIFELINE MYEVERYTHING MYSON MY @aaravvreddy" (sic)

Many celebrities namely Jankee Mehta, Vishal Singh, Anuradha Khurana, Shikha Singh and others took to Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post and dropped in heartfelt birthday notes for her son. Even the fans showered tons of love and blessings for the actor's baby boy and mentioned how cute he looked in his pictures. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anita Hassanandani's Instagram post and see how her son received numerous wishes.

Anita Hassanandani's husband, Rohit Reddy also shared other glimpses from their son's birthday bash revealing how they celebrated his first birthday. Take a look-

