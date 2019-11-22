No-Shave November: Varun Tej Aces The Trendy Beard Look, Shares Post

Varun Tej is an Indian film actor who predominantly features in Telugu cinema. He is known for the movie Suryakantham that released in 2019. The actor has been widely known for his acting skills as well as for his different beard styles. He has always been posting pictures while flaunting his beard styles to his fans. Currently, the actor is religiously following the trend of 'No-Shave November'.

Varun's No-Shave November look

Varun posted a picture of himself recently where he was seen pulling off a thick beard. He showed off the look and updated his fans about him following the trend of No-Shave November. In the picture, the actor’s beard looks all messy and ungroomed, which explains very well how seriously he has been following the trend. Varun is spotted wearing a black t-shirt and a beanie. He complimented his look with a pair of white coloured brown lensed sunglasses.

The actor's love for beard styling

Varun Tej is often seen carrying great beard styles. From heavy beardo to trimmed bearded gentleman, Varun Tej has always made sure to give his fans some inspiration with different beard styles.

About the actor

Varun made his debut as a lead in the film Mukunda, directed by Srikanth Addala opposite Pooja Hegde. His second film Kanche, also being the first Indian film on WWII, went on to become a super hit and Varun Tej's portrayal of Dhupati Haribabu was critically acclaimed. Varun Tej played the role of protagonist in space thriller film Antariksham 9000 KMPH. He is currently gearing up for an upcoming Telugu film that is not titled yet.

