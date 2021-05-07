Nora Fatehi Grooves With 'Dance Deewane 3' Contestants, Fans Say 'its Lovely To Watch Her'

Nora Fatehi has established herself as one of the most prominent dancers in the Hindi film industry with her graceful moves in hit tracks like Dilbar and Saki Saki. The actor-dancer is currently judging the ongoing season of Dance Deewane and recently, a clip of her shaking a leg with the contestants was shared on the official Instagram handle of Colors TV. Here is everything you need to know about the viral Vaathi coming dance and more.

Nora Fatehi's dance with Dance Deewane contestants

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is currently filling in for actor Madhuri Dixit as one of the judges on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Recently, a video of her dancing with all the contestants was posted on Instagram, which went viral in no time. Nora, along with the participants, can be seen grooving to the viral Vaathi Coming song. The video starts with Nora doing the hook step and then all the others follow. The caption, along with his post read, "Ready, Set, Vaathi Coming!! 💃🏽 Jabb dilon mei ho dance, toh Dance ki Deewangi toh chayegi hi! Nora aur humaare contestants ki jabardast dance masti!"

Netizens react to Nora Fatehi's dance

The video, shared by Colors TV's official Instagram handle garnered close to 31k likes within less than 24 hours. Fans and followers bombarded the comments section praising Nora's dancing skills. While one of the people wrote, "She's having fun Just like them😂🔥😍", another one stated, "It's lovely to watch Nora."

Nora Fatehi's videos

Nora Fatehi recently appeared as one of the guest judges on Dance Deewane 3. In the latest episode, one of the contestants named Soochna performed laavni on Nora's superhit track Garmi. Nora joined her on stage as they both grooved to the track in synchronization. The video of the same was shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, have a look.

Nora Fatehi has gained massive popularity in Bollywood in recent times due to her dancing skills. Some of her hit dance numbers are Garmi, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, and many others. She has also been cast for some of the major roles in films. Some of her works include Street Dancer 3D, Batla House, Bharat, and more. She is currently gearing up to star in the highly anticipated film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Image: Nora Fatehi's Instagram Account

