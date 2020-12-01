On Sourabh Raaj Jain B'day, Here's A List Of Popular Shows In Which He Played Lord Krishna

Sourabh Raaj Jain, born on December 1, 1985, is an Indian actor and a former model. He is best known for portraying the character of Lord Krishna/ Lord Vishnu on-screen, in many movies and television series. Today, on Sourabh Raaj Jain's birthday, here are some of Sourabh Raaj Jain's films and Sourabh Raaj Jain's TV shows where he has been cast to play the character of Lord Krishna/ Lord Vishnu.

Sourabh Raaj Jain as Lord Krishna/ Lord Vishnu

Jai Shri Krishna

Jai Shri Krishna is an Indian television series drama produced under the banner of Sagar Pictures. The show premiered on July 21, 2008, and aired on the channel Colors. The daily soap was based on Indian epics like Mahabharata, Harivamsa, Bhagavata Purana, and the Vishnu Purana. Sourabh Raaj Jain was cast to play the character of Lord Vishnu on this show that went off-air on September 15, 2009.

Also Read | Sourabh Raaj Jain Opens Up About His Debut Show 'Remix' Completing 16 Years

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev is a mythological devotional television drama series that is based on the Hindu God, Lord Shiva (commonly known as Mahadev). The show premiered on December 18, 2011, and aired on the channel Life OK. Sourabh Raaj Jain was cast to play the character of Lord Vishnu on the show that went off-air on December 14, 2014.

Also Read | Sourabh Raaj Jain Opens Up About His Debut Show 'Remix' Completing 16 Years

Mahabharat

Mahabharat is an Indian mythological television series that is based on the Sanskrit epic Mahabharat. The show premiered on September 16, 2013, and aired on the channel Star Plus. Sourabh Raaj Jain was cast to play the character of Lord Vishnu/ Lord Krishna on the show that went off-air on August 16, 2014.

Also Read | Sourabh Raaj Jain Opens Up About His Debut Show 'Remix' Completing 16 Years

Om Namo Venkatesaya

Om Namo Venkatesaya is a Telugu language biographical movie, based on the life of Hathiram Bhavaji. The movie cast Sourabh Raaj Jain, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Anushka Shetty, Pragya Jaiswal, and Jagapathi Babu as the lead characters. Sourabh Raaj Jain was cast to play the character of Lord Venkateswara/ Lord Vishnu in the movie.

Also Read | Sourabh Raaj Jain Opens Up About His Debut Show 'Remix' Completing 16 Years

Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai

Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai is an Indian mythological television series that is based on the epic story of Goddess Parvati’s metamorphosis into Mahakali. The show premiered on July 22, 2017, and aired on the channel Colors TV. Sourabh Raaj Jain was cast to play the character of Lord Vishnu/ Lord Shiva on the show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.