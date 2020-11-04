Sourabh Raaj Jain Opens Up About His Debut Show 'Remix' Completing 16 Years

Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain who is fondly remembered for his role as Lord Krishna on Star Plus' Mahabharat has been a part of some of the most iconic fiction shows over the years. Having had wonderful opportunities on the TV, Sourabh Raj has recently completed 16 long years in the industry. According to Spotboye, the actor revealed a few things about his debut show Remix.

Sourabh Raaj Jain on his debut show Remix

Speaking about the long and eventful journey, Sourabh shared that these 16 years have been nothing short of a wonderful ride. He still remembers having had to take a break post his first show Remix to complete his studies and then resuming back to the acting field. In short, he was learning from many amazing people that he met along the way. Moreover, he said some people are still very much an integral part of his life.

He further said that he is very thankful for all the amazing opportunities that came his way which gave him some iconic characters to play. And all these roles have really helped him to grow in so many ways. Currently, he is just looking forward to the journey ahead in the industry, which is unpredictable as always.

Speaking about his debut show Remix completing 16 years, Sourabh shared that, he still remembers being so shy in front of the camera. All the acting workshops that were provided to him on set were also very new. However, all the initial struggles actually became part of his learning process and overall helped him understand what he was passionate about. He said that being a part of such an iconic and amazing show like Remix was all truly a wonderful experience for him.

Remix TV show cast

Priya Wal as Anvesha "Ashi" Ray Banerjee

Raj Singh Arora as "Yuvraaj "Yuvi" Dev

Shweta Gulati as Tia Ahuja

Karan Wahi as Ranveer Sisodia

Amandeep Chadha (Aman)Saurabh Raaj Jain

VarunKunal Karan Kapoor

Sourabh Raaj Jain's TV shows

Sourabh starred in his debut show, Remix in the year 2004. He further acted in a Hollywood film Karma and became a household name after acting in Ekta Kapoor's Parichay. However, his breakthrough came by acting in the mythological show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, in which he played the role of Lord Vishnu.

He then acted in Swastik Productions' Mahabharat, in the titular role of Lord Krishna. He was also a part of Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai as Lord Shiva, and then as Vishnu again in the Telugu movie Om Namo Venkatesaya. Moreover, he also played negative roles in the shows like Porus and Chandragupta Maurya.

