One Piece Chapter 1025 Release Date & Time: Spoilers, Chapter 1024 Recap & More

One Piece Chapter 1024 will release tomorrow with spoilers and raw scans already out, here's when One Piece Chapter 1025 will come out. Read all details -

One Piece Chapter 1025 is slated to release soon and will be a part of the Wano arc. The One Piece manga was created by Eiichiro Oda and has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 1997, consisting of 100 volumes. The plot revolves around the exploits of Monkey D. Luffy, whose body turned into rubber after he accidentally ate the Devil Fruit, Gomu Gomu no Mi. 

Since One Piece chapter 1024 releases on 5th September, which is tomorrow, fans have been wondering if there will be a break between chapters 1024 and 1025. Here's what we know -

One Piece 1025 release date

The One Piece Chapter 1025 release date has been set for 12th September, 2021. This will be the second chapter of the month and will be the last one before we head into a one-week break. The One Piece manga will then continue from 24th September, which will be the last chapter of the month. 

One Piece Chapter 1025 Release Timing

Here is One Piece chapter 1025 release timing for fans across the world -

  • Japan – 01:00 AM, 13th September

  • India – 9:30 PM, 12th September 

  • USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, 12th September

  • UK – 4:00 PM, 12th September

  • CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, 12th September

A look at One Piece Chapter 1024 

One Piece Chapter 1024 will officially release this weekend. However, the spoilers for the latest chapter have been fully released, including the raw scans. In the last chapter, fans saw Momonosuke finally transforming into a dragon and taking Luffy back to Onigashima. As part of the New Onigashima Project, the island was displaced from its spot at sea by Kaidou using his dragon powers, who plans to move it to the Flower Capital.

We also know that only 15 minutes were left for the island of Onigashima to reach the flower capital. It looks like Kaidou's plan is to destroy the flower capital, and if Luffy plans to save everyone there, he only has 15 minutes. What remains unclear is what Kaidou's plan is after he destroys the flower capital, however, it's probably just the beginning. 

Highlights from the battlefield in chapter 1024 show that Kaidou's side is losing numbers, giving the Samurai an advantage. The Tobiroppo have been defeated, and now all that remains are the All-Stars and the low ranking beast pirates for Hawkins and Fukurokuju. 

We also saw the fight at the top, where fans realised that Yamato is evenly matched against Kaidou. However, we also know that Luffy is on his way to join the battle and that he should be there soon enough. It remains to be seen what will happen on the rooftop, hopefully, One Piece chapter 1025 will give fans more insight into the big fight.

