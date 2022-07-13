Only Murders In The Building's Steve Martin 'dismayed' By Co-star Selena Gomez's Emmy Snub

The prestigious Emmy Awards 2022 are gearing up for their next edition and the list of nominees was announced on July 12 as fans cheered for their favourites. Only Murders in the Building was one of the hit shows that was nominated in the Outstanding Comedy Series category and its actors Steve Martin and Martin Short also bagged nominations for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. However, their co-star Selena Gomez did not receive a nomination for her role and the duo mentioned that her Emmys snub had them 'dismayed'.

Only Murders in the Building actors react to Selena Gomez's Emmy snub

Reacting to the Emmy snub, Steve Martin mentioned that he was 'dismayed' by the fact that Gomez was not nominated for her role in the hit show. He mentioned she was 'crucial to the trio' consisting of himself, Martin Short and her. He mentioned that it was because of her that there was 'balance in the show'.

He told Variety, "Yeah, we’re very happy we got a lot of nominations. We’re a little dismayed that Selena [Gomez] didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways, you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show. But we’re happy that she is nominated as executive producer on the show. She’s a big asset for us."

Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane also bagged nominations for an Emmy in the Guest Actress in a Comedy Series and Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category respectively. The show's nomination in the Outstanding Comedy Series does not come as a surprise as it finds itself among some of the hit shows of the year. The series will go head-to-head with Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel. Ted Lasso and What We Do in the Shadows

The mystery-comedy series sees an unlikely trio coming together to create a podcast about a suspicious death in their building. The show run successfully for two seasons and has now been renewed for its third edition as well.

Image: Instagram/@onlymurdershulu