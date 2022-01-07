'Pandya Store' Actors Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup & 2 Others Test Positive For COVID

The entire country has been fearing another lockdown owing to the hike in COVID-19 cases. The new variant, Omicron is taking over several parts of the country and even the film fraternity is not spared from the new wave. Many celebrities have contracted the virus and the recent ones to come under the radar are Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar.

4 actors of the TV show Pandya Store tests positive for COVID-19

The four actors who tested positive for the COVID-19 are a part of the Television show, Pandya Store. The makers of the show released a statement that read, "Actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar who are a part of the TV show Pandya Store have tested positive for COVID-19." A part of the statement read, "All of them have received medical help/attention and are under quarantine. The BMC is informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol."

Makers of Pandya Store release statement

"We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to", the makers noted. Earlier, music composer Vishal Dadlani informed his fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19 by writing on his Instagram post, "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. He added, "Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful."

Little Things actor Mithila Parkar also contracts COVID-19

Not only this, the Little Things actor announced that she has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mithila Palkar wrote, "''Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a COVID positive note. Bummer, I know! I'm asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering."

Image: Instagram/@pandya_parivar