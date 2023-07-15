Pandya Store To Undergo Leap, This Actress Will Take Over Shiny Doshi As Lead

Pandya Store, the latest addition to the trend of time leaps in television shows, has gained a strong fanbase. While the original cast is saying goodbye to the show, the new cast is ready to embark on a new journey. In a recent development, the show's makers have finalised the female lead.

3 things you need to know

Pandya Store aired in January 2021.

After a span of almost two and a half years, the show is heading for a leap.

Except for Krutika Desai, all the actors will be leaving the show.

Who is Pandya Store's new female lead?

The new female lead of Pandya Store is Priyanshi Yadav. After Shiny Doshi, she confirmed in an interview with Pinkvilla that she will be headlining the show after the leap. This project will mark her television debut.

Priyanshi will portray the character of Natasha, a smart and capable woman who takes charge of everything. She expressed her enthusiasm and gratitude for being a part of the show, stating that she doesn't feel pressured by her debut. The actress is excited to deliver her best performance and carry forward the legacy of Pandya Store. "I will try my best to uphold the legacy that has been left behind. The responsibility is immense, and I'll give it my all," she said.

(Priyanshi Yadav will essay the role of Natasha in Pandya Store post leap | Image: Priyanshi Yadav/Instagram)

More about Pandya Store

Pandya Store is an official adaptation of the Tamil daily soap Pandian Stores. The storyline revolves around a group of brothers managing a provision store and navigating through the ups and downs of life while staying united. The show consistently achieved high rankings on the TRP list and received positive reactions from the audience.

The original cast included Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Kinshuk Mahajan, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Krutika Desai, Mohit Parmar, and Alice Kaushik. Recently, the atmosphere on the set of Pandya Store became somber as the cast knew they were filming together for the last few times.