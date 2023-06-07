Pandya Store Actor Shrashti Maheshwari, Husband Karan Vaidya Become Parents To A Baby Girl

Pandya Store fame Shrashti Maheshwari and her husband Karan Vaidya recently took to their social media handle to announce that they have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple became parents on June 5. The new parents dropped a reel on their Instagram handle, wherein they can be seen caressing the baby bump at one moment and holding their child in their arms at the other.

Going by the reel, Karan was seen landing a kiss on Shrashti's forehead while the room was decked with pink balloons. Describing their emotions, they used the hashtags "#onlylovecanhurtlikethis" and "#godblessmeandmtfamily" among others. Soon after, several fans took to their comments section to post their reactions and shower congratulatory messages. Check the clip below:

Shrashti Maheshwari announcing her pregnancy

Shrashti and her husband Karan Vaidya announced the news of their pregnancy back in January 2023. The actress took to her Instagram handle to post an adorable video wherein her husband was seen tying her shoelaces. He was also seen pampering her throughout the clip.

Shrashti Maheshwari and Karan Vaidya getting married

(Shrashti Maheshwari and husband Karan Vaidya during their wedding. | Image: Shrashti Maheshwari/Instagram)

Shrashti and Karan tied the knot on June 19, 2022, and began a new chapter of their life. The couple got married in Jaipur in attendance of their close and loved ones. Shrashti's husband is a Bangalore-based engineer and hails from Jaipur. Meanwhile, the TV actress was born in Bareilly and has also worked in films including Shaadi Teri Bajayenge Hum Band and others. However, she is well-known for her acting in Pandya Store of all including Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2013 and Adaalat starring Ronit Roy.