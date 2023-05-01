Pankhuri Awasthy Reveals Husband Gautam Rode's Reaction To Her Pregnancy

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple is expecting their first child together. Recently, the actress did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on her social media account.

Several fans asked various questions about her pregnancy diaries. Pankhuri made a video answering all the questions from fans. When asked about Gautam's reaction to her pregnancy, the actress said that he was overjoyed after hearing the news. She said, "Gautam is over the moon. He was ready to be a father. He has been super supportive and has been like my rock. For every little thing is just right there. From getting my meals to helping me wear my shoes or walk, he's just there. He's amazing."

Opening up about her pregnancy journey, Pankhuri said that she is currently in her second trimester. She said that during her first trimester, she noticed all the signs including tiredness and fatigue. "I think, every day is a new day, I mean the first months, that's the first trimester, I noticed all the signs that generally women say, like getting tired and that. Now, when you cross that first-trimester mark, they say the second trimester is the easygoing period, so what really happened was that I started reading a lot of books on pregnancy. So, that took a lot of my time, so, time just flew. I just didn't realise that I am in my sixth month now," the mom-to-be said.

Pankhuri Awasthy on deciding baby names

A fan asked Pankhuri Awasthy if she has decided the name of her baby. The actress revealed that she had a discussion with her family about baby names but they haven't decided anything as of now. "No, we don't. Every time we sit to discuss, everybody ends up not agreeing on anything. We can't make up our minds," she said.

About Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode met on the sets of Razia Sultan and fell in love while doing Suryaputra Karn. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, has a 15-year age gap between them. They announced their pregnancy on April 6 and their baby is due in August 2023.