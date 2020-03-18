Paras Chhabra Says Akanshka Puri 'bribed' Stylists To Make False Allegations Against Him

Paras Chhabra was recently accused of not paying the stylists for the apparels he donned during his appearance on Bigg Boss 13. But seems like Paras Chabbra is refusing to pay the stylists their money as he had made a deal with them. Paras Chabbra recently spoke in an interview about the same.

Paras Chhabra recently revealed about the accusations that were put on him by the stylists. Paras said that he had made a barter deal with the stylists as they were new to the industry and were building their career. He also revealed that the clothes he was given by them were not even in proper condition.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant said that he is not going to pay the stylists as their intentions are not right. He questioned the stylists and their statements as they had earlier made the deal on having a barter system. He also stated that his mother is insisting him to pay the stylists and close the matter.

Paras Chhabra revealed that his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri had given the stylist a lump sum of ₹1 lakh without him knowing. And said that if he was out from his current show and the stylist would have asked him for money then he would have denied giving them because there was a deal that was made.

Apart from being accused of not paying the stylists, it was also said that there is a complaint about missing items. To which Paras replied that he used to send the stuff back to the stylist every week then how will the stuff go missing? He also revealed that he used to not even wear half the clothes that the stylist used to send.

Paras Chhara also said that the stylists used to send him kurta which he used to not even wear. He also said that he has no idea why Akansha has bribed the stylists to put these false allegations on him. He said that he will pay Akansha her money back but will not clear dues with the stylists.

