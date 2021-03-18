Paritosh Tripathi On Hosting 'Super Dancer 4': 'I’ve Now Become Jagat Mama'

Paritosh Tripathi, who has found fame as TRP Mama, is enthusiastic to return to the show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. Sharing his excitement, he said, “It is surreal to come back to Super Dancer as a host as it feels like home to me. What I love about this show is the fact that it attracts the best talent from all over the country. It’s a treat to watch these kids and their journey on Super Dancer.” The show is all set to premiere on March 27, 2021, on Sony Entertainment Television.

Paritosh on being back to the sets of Super Dancer

Paritosh further added, "There is so much to learn from these kids when it comes to passion and determination. I want to thank the channel for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this show for the fourth consecutive season. I am humbled when people recall me as TRP mama! Thanks to the show, I’ve now become a Jagat mama, (he laughs).” After the successful third season, the makers have started shooting for Chapter 4. The show will have judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur, whereas, Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani will be seen as the hosts.

On March 9, Paritosh took to Instagram and shared glimpses from the sets of Super Dancer 4. He also dropped a fun video with his co-host Rithvik Dhanjani. The latter put on a pair of flashy sunglasses on Paritosh's face and then went on to explain to him the things that he needs to note for the upcoming season. Sharing the same, Tripathi wrote, "We are back".

Soon, Anupamaa actor Jaswir Kaur, Kumar Sharma, Anup Soni, Vaibhav Ghuge, Kamna Pathak, Gourav Sarwan, and many others dropped laughing emojis. Sharing another set of his pics, he penned, "Aar hai ya paar hai iss saal Chapter 4 hai." Earlier, Paritosh also shared a snippet from the Super Dancer 3 in which he narrated some words of wisdom. He mentioned that this video of his time and again goes viral. Soon, Geeta Kapur, Rashami Desai, and many others dropped endearing comments.