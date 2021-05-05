Parth Samthaan Is Single And Happy But The Current Situation Makes Him Wish For A Partner

Parth Samthaan recently opened up about his relationship status in a fun interaction with a radio host. When asked regarding his relationship status, Parth Samthaan stated that he is single. As India battles a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, he also conveyed his desire to be in a relationship. In conversation with Siddharth Kanan, he said, “Bilkul single hoon, aur khush hoon. Abhi filhaal aisa lagta hai ki koi honi chahiye kyunki abhi daur aisa hai (I am absolutely single and happy. But right now, I feel like I should be in a relationship because of the current situation). Unfortunately, India is kind of covered with cases.”

Parth Samthaan opens up about life and relationships

Continuing in the same vein, he said, “I just hope the situation gets better and hum wapas apne rozmarra ke zindagi mein wapas aaye aur bade se bada kaam kare (and we can return to our routine lives and do big things),” he said. When he was asked if he was ready to be with someone and open his heart, he said, “Yeah, yeah, absolutely”. In the same conversation, the actor also opened up about his female co-stars and the equations that he shared with them all. He revealed his desire to explore his limits as an actor and said that he wanted to act in a variety of roles and do different things in his career.

Parth Samthaan recently responded to rumours that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was scrapped because he no longer wanted to be a part of it. He had previously stated that playing the same part for too long became "monotonous." Parth said in an interaction with Telly Talk India that Kasautii Zindagii Kay was taken off the air weeks after it resumed shooting during the Covid-19 pandemic because of the dangerous "situation" at the time. He said that it was not because of him or Erica Fernandes that the show had come to an end but rather because the channel decided that it was the best decision at that time.

Parth became popular after appearing on the MTV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He starred as Anurag Basu in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot from 2018 to 2020. Last year, the show was cancelled. Parth most recently appeared in the ALTBalaji series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu as a gangster. He'll be making his Bollywood debut in a film starring Alia Bhatt soon.