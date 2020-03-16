Parth Samthaan, Manit Joura And Other TV Actors' Weekend Highlights

Several Indian television actors posted their photos on their social media over the weekend. Parth Samthaan, Ashish Chowdhary and several other TV actors are already popular for their distinctive style. They have also inspired their followers and fans with their dynamic appearances. Let's take a look at what the TV actors did over the weekend. Take a look at their Instagram. Read on to know more:

Also read: Parth Samthaan's Photos In Stylish Suits That You Must Check Out; See Here

Parth Samthaan posted this picture on his Instagram where he is dressed up as a cop. He also wrote 'coming soon' on this picture indicating a new venture or project. Check out some more celebs and their photos below.

Also read : Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz's BTS Pic From Their Music Video Is A Treat To Fans; See Post

Ashish Chowdhary is serving his sharp look in classic trousers and a shirt, along with a tie. The actor is popular for his brooding looking and style. Check out some more celebs.

Manit Joura looks stunning in a classic white T-shirt in this photo. He has an enigmatic look in this picture. Manit certainly knows how to pose with confidence and style.

Paras Chhabra is busy following all the necessary guidelines and is taking precautionary measures. He is geared up to battle coronavirus. He also asks to battle this virus together and sends an imperative message.

Sidharth Shukla was relaxing on a Sunday. This was considered one of the highlights of last weekend. After winning Bigg Boss 13, the actor has already been in the news for the last few weeks. He is now considered to be among the biggest TV stars in India.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.