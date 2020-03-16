Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz's BTS Pic From Their Music Video Is A Treat To Fans; See Post

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were widely loved during the reality show Bigg Boss 13. From fighting with each other inside the house to developing a feeling, the duo immensely entertained the audience. They even got major fame and recognition on social media with the hashtag SidNaaz.

The duo recently made headlines again when there was an official statement of them featuring together in a music video by popular singer Darshan Raval.

On March 16, 2020, a BTS picture from the music video shot by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill started doing rounds online. In this picture, the two are seen sharing a romantic moment as they hold hands and give an intense look to each other. Going by the picture, it looks like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz would be seen romancing in the rain in the music video.

Shehnaaz Gill is seen wearing a yellow ethnic ensemble while Sidharth Shukla is seen pulling off a casual look in red t-shirt and black denim layered with a long black overcoat.

On March 16, 2020, Darshan Raval made an official announcement regarding the same. He posted a picture of him posing with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. In the caption, he penned an official announcement where he said that a beautiful song is all set to be presented with these two beautiful people.

Before Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were featured in a music video titled Baarish. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana, who were another most talked about couple in BB 13, are also coming up with a music video titled Kalla Sohna Nai. Asim Riaz was also a part of a music video where he featured alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

