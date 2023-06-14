Parth Samthaan To Feature In Influencer Survival Series Social Currency

Why you're reading this: Television actor Parth Samthaan is gearing up for his OTT comeback. He will participate in an upcoming reality show titled Social Currency. This will also be his first reality show after he gained fame from featuring in TV dramas.

3 things you need to know

Parth Samthaan was last seen in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4.

He has been a part of OTT shows like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

The actors' new show Social Currency will stream from June 22.

Parth Samthaan announces his comeback on OTT

Parth Samthaan took to social media and expressed his excitement about his OTT comeback. He shared the first glimpse of his upcoming show Social Currency and invited his fans and followers to stream it from June 22. The actor's former co-star Niti Taylor dropped a comment on his post and wished him good luck as he embarks on a new journey.

(File photo of Parth Samthaan | Image: Parth Samthaan/Instagram)

(Niti Taylor sends her best wishes to his former co-star Parth Samthaan | Image: Parth Samthaan/Instagram)

His announcement came after the official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared the first poster of the show, accompanied with a caption that read, "Ab paisa nahi, influence bolega! Find out how power becomes paise in #SocialCurrency. arrives 22nd June, only on Netflix!"

(Netflix drops first glimpse of the show | Image: Netflix India/Instagram)

Social currency: First-of-its-kind influencer survival challenge

Social Currency is touted as a first-of-its-kind influencer survival challenge. It promises to push social media influencers to their limits and put their influence to the ultimate test. The show features a diverse line up of influencers, including Parth Samthaan, Ruhi Singh, Mridul Madhok, Aakash Mehta, Bhavin Bhanushali, Sakshi Chopra, Rowhi Rai and Vagmita Singh.

(The show will release on June 22 | Image: Twitter)

These influencers, regardless of their verified social media handles, will spend 21 days together, striving to showcase their best skills on the internet. The show will be aired on June 22.