Parth Samthaan Opens Up On Dealing With His Father’s Death, Moments When He Misses Him

Parth Samthaan was recently a part of an interview following the release of his OTT show Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, which premiered just a couple of days ago. During the conversation, the actor spoke about the loss of his father, how he still deals with it and how he would have reacted to the actor's success. Take a look at all that Samthaan had to say.

Parth Samthaan talks about dealing with his father’s death

The actor opened up about the loss that he felt after his father’s death. He told Bollywood Bubble that two years ago, on April 19, 2019, his father fell ill and was in a critical condition; the actor who was shooting for his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the time immediately rushed to his hometown, Pune to be with his father. However, before the actor could reach home and meet his father for the last time, he had passed away.

Parth spoke about how he is still dealing with the void that his father's death left in his life and how things have changed in the two years, since. The actor went on to share how he thinks his father would have reacted to his "anti-hero" avatar in the show the new ALT Balaji web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. He stated that his father would be glad to watch him and his new avatar in the show, also adding that since the character is more in a "men’s zone", his father would be excited to see it.

The actor then spoke about his family and said how they don’t belong to the industry and all that matters to them is their son having a secure, safe and prosperous life, while he is successful. He then shared one of his most difficult moments after his father’s passing, revealing that it was when he bought his first house. Parth then shared that all he wanted was for his father to wake up and see his house once; sharing that it was when he missed his father the most.

Promo Image Source: Parth Samthaan's Instagram account