Parth Samthaan Remembers Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor As He Watches Thriller Film 'D-day'

On May 10, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu actor Parth Samthaan paid a tribute to late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on his Instagram profile. On Monday afternoon, the actor opted to relax in his house and spend time watching a film. Parth Samthaan watched the 2013 released thriller film, D-Day that featured both the actors in pivotal roles.

Parth Samthaan remembers Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan

Taking to Instagram, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star shared a car scene from the film that sees Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan conversing with each other. Watching the two legendary stars in one frame, made Samthaan pretty emotional. While uploading the movie scene online with his fan army, Parth hailed the film as ‘one of the best thrillers ever’. Here’s taking a quick look at the Instagram story shared by him.

Irrfan Khan’s death

Back in March 2018, Irrfan Khan revealed through a tweet that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He received treatment for a year and after that and returned to India in February 2019. On April 28, 2020, the actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. The actor transitioned the following day due to the infection.

Rishi Kapoor’s death

Actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in the year 2018. He underwent treatment for almost a year and successfully returned to India after that. He was hospitalized at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on 29 April 2020 owing to breathing difficulties. He passed away the following day from leukaemia. Rishi Kapoor’s demise came less than 24 hours after Irrfan Khan.

About Parth Saamthaan’s professional front

On the work front, Parth Samthaan recently essayed the role of a gangster in the web movie titled, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The film features him as one of the most-wanted gangsters of the time when Mumbai was Bombay. The movie takes viewers back to the years, when the social fabric of Mumbai was tearing, a time period when crime actually paid. Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is the fictional story of Nawab, an underdog from Bareilly who aimed for conquering the entire city of lights.

(Image: Parth Samthaan's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.