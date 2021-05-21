Parth Samthaan Thanks Fans As 'Main Hero Boll Raha Hu' Completes A Month Of Its Release

Love for Parth Samthaan's Nawab from Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is still pouring in even after a month of the web show's release. The love for the actor poured in the form of image edits and gift boxes. The actor took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of the gift box that he received and thanked the show's makers.

Parth Samthaan's Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu memories in a gift box

The gift box was in appreciation of the actor for his role as a gangster from the 90s named Nawab. The gift box contained a vintage-themed slam book boasting a collection of Parth's photos from the web series and some one-liners that describe his role. He posted two videos where he is flipping through the contents of the photo book. He thanked Ekta Kapoor and the team of the web series for giving him the opportunity to play the role. Additionally, he also posted an image featuring screenshots of the Twitter trends. His name and the web series' hashtag were trending on Twitter.

A look at Parth Samthaan's recent works

Parth Samthaan, before appearing in Main Hero Boll Raha Hu, was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag Basu. He is mainly known for his role as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan opposite Niti Taylor. The series is loosely based on the South Korean drama Boys Over Flowers. Parth Samthaan's Instagram gives a good glimpse into the actor's personal and professional life. He often posts pictures of himself from the sets.

He was also seen in the music video for Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehle Gham. The song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal. The song is a remake of the yesteryear song of the same name sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy. According to Bollywood Hungama, he is also slated to appear alongside Alia Bhatt in the movie Piharwa. The movie will be directed by Resul Pookutty and will also mark Parth's debut in Bollywood. The film is based on the life of a martyr Harbhajan Singh and the Indo-China war is in the backdrop.

(Image: Parth Samthaan's Instagram)

