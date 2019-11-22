Parth Samthaan: Three Iconic Characters Played By The Television Star

Parth Samthaan is currently shooting for the most talked-about TV show of Star Plus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. While all the girls are drooling around the charming persona of Anurag Basu, some are also wondering if Parth has any similar qualities to the character that he is playing. However, Parth has played many such intriguing roles in the past. Here are some of his iconic performances until now.

Manik Malhotra - Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan

This MTV show had two seasons, and Parth completely stole the show. His dominant and angry young man character was the heart of the show. The chemistry between Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan in this two-seasoned show has given many love-lessons to young lovers. The way he portrayed his emotions and displayed his acting skills in the TV show was incredibly fabulous.

Also Read | Parth Samthaan is giving major fashion goals in these casual outfits; See pics

Prithvi Sanyal - Best Friends Forever?

This show of Channel V was loosely based on an American TV show Pretty Little Liars. The storyline runs around three girl best friends who get involved in a criminal case which becomes a test of their friendship. Parth plays the character of a mysterious new student who is the love interest of the lead female character, Sanjana. Samthaan's character is very clever and opinionated. Parth's cool, dominant and smart character is what makes Sanjana fall for him. The show was a hit on the channel. However, it got wrapped-up within a year.

Also Read | Parth Samthaan admits having crush on this 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' actor

Anurag Basu - Kasautii Zindagii Kay

While talking about his best roles, one can never forget the character of Anurag Basu from his on-going serial. Parth plays the role of a self obedient, family-oriented man, who is a complete Mumma's boy in this serial. He has stolen the hearts of his fans by his charm in the serial. Parth Samthaan nails this character of a Sanskari, dominant and charming businessman.

Also Read | Parth Samthaan is giving major fashion goals in these ethnic outfits

Also Read | Parth Samthaan's 'Red Wednesday': Times he showed his love for red

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.