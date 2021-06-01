Parth Samthaan's "Tuesday Tease" Features Sunkissed, Shirtless Selfies; Fans Shower Love

Parth Samthaan charmed his fans by sharing a series of sunkissed and shirtless pictures on social media. On June 1, the television star took to his Instagram handle and shared three shirtless selfies, lying on his bed. Sharing these appealing images on social media, Parth Samthaan wished his fans and followers, "Rise, shine and Stay Golden ✨ Goodmorning :)". He further added, "#sunkissed #morningmood #tuesdaytease".

Parth Samthaan's sunkissed & shirtless selfies

As seen in Parth Samthaan's Instagram post, the actor took all three selfies in different filters. In the first image, Parth posted a no filter, original sunkissed picture. In the second one, the star added Instagram's Rio de Janeiro filter over his selfie. In the last one, he shared a closeup no-filter selfie. Parth Samthaan's fellow actor, Arjun Bijlani reacted to Parth Samthaan's Instagram post. He commented, "Kapde ghala" (wear clothes).

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Parth Samthaan went gaga over the actor's Instagram post. One of the users said, "I think this is the best I've seen till now", while another added, "U should have given a warning before posting this!!". A fan comment read as "Shirtless photos ..... Parth ky chahte ho tmm wse hi itne cool h aur fir y shirtless photo" (Shirtless photos ..... Parth what do you want from us. You are already so cool then why shirtless photos). Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Parth Samthaan is currently in Texas, United States of America. The actor has been sharing several pics and videos from his ongoing trip. On May 23, he shared a picture playing tennis on Sunday. Here, he posed with a racket and sported a blue jersey tee-shirt and black shorts. Sharing the picture on Instagram, he said, "Sunday- see you in court —- tennis court 🎾 #sundaymood☀️ #tennis #traveldiaries".

On May 24, Parth Samthaan shared a picture from his visit to Lake Grapevine. In this post, he is seen jumping on a hill. He stunned in a white tee and denim pants. He captioned, "Locura del Lunes (monday madness) #travelphotography #texas🇨🇱 #grapevine". Take a look at Parth Samthan photos from Texas.

