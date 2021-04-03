'Patiala Babes' Actor Ashnoor Kaur Unveils 'Yaara' Song Teaser, Calls It 'story Of Pain'

Ashnoor Kaur, who was last seen in Sony TV's show Patiala Babes, has been away from the small screen ever since the show went off-air in 2020. She last starred in the music album titled Kya Karu, alongside Millind Gaba. Now, the actor is all set to unveil her new song Yaara, with Indeep Bakshi.

Ashnoor Kaur took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon and shared a new teaser of the upcoming track. The short video gave a sneak-peek into Kaur's disappointed and broken avatar. She looked sad with her relationship with her love interest and soon went on to take a bad step in her life. The Patiala Babes actor gave away details about Yaara and went on to call it a story of suspense, thrill and pain with passion.

She also clarified that the song will not entail the story of a casual heartbreak. Sharing the new teaser, she wrote, "Here’s a little tease for our upcoming song Yaara releasing on 5th April 2021. Are you excited?". The track is presented by Gem Tunes and Rao Inderjeet Singh. Meanwhile, Yaara is directed by Deepesh Goyal.

Ashnoor unveils teaser of new song Yaara

Earlier, she shared the first look poster of Yaara and wrote, “Spend time with your loved ones before their time is over is what Yaara will teach you. Not a usual heartbreak story, but tragic suspense.” The 16-year-old is preparing for her 12th board exams in May this year. In 2018, she had opened up about how she balances work life and studies together. As mentioned by an IWM Buzz report, Ashnoor used to get her books on the sets to study and then she made the most of her free time.

More so, time management is something that she has learnt at a very early age, added the report. Talking about her studies, Ashnoor Kaur had said that it was a bit difficult to balance work and studies together but where there is a will, there is a way. She won many hearts with her role as Mini in Patiala Babes, which also starred Sourabh Raaj Jain in the lead.