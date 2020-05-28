'Patiala Babes' Actor Aniruddh Dave Is Not Keen To Make Shot-at-home Videos; Here's Why

Patiala babes actor Aniruddh Dave is reportedly content with his minimalist lifestyle. While speaking to a news portal, the actor also voiced his opinion on celebrities creating and posting videos from their homes. Take a look at what the actor said about celebrities posting home videos.

Also read: 'Patiala Babes' Star Ashnoor Kaur's Lockdown Diaries Is About Learning Something New Daily

Aniruddh Dave's thoughts on lockdown content

Speaking to a news daily, he said that he feels that this time is not going to come back. He said that this is the first time that we are seeing a lockdown and he hopes this is the last one too. He has now learned that anything can happen in life. The actor is using this time to spend with family, read, and play musical instruments. The actor enjoys his minimal lifestyle and is content with it.

The Patiala Babes star has been spending his time by reading and playing musical instruments during the coronavirus lockdown. He shares that he is not in favour of celebrities shooting work videos at home. Speaking about this to a media portal, Dave said that he is not interested in shot-at-home videos, though he has been asked to do the same. He said that he likes to work on set because the actor needs that ‘vibe’ to act. People who are shooting from home are great actors, but what he needs is the whole team and crew to shoot, he revealed.

The actor is also not in favour of celebrities making and posting videos of them doing all the household chores. About this, he said that what one does in their homes is personal, and he doesn’t understand why anybody would want to share it. He further adds that because he is not so active on social media, maybe that’s why he does not think the same way.

Also read: 'Beyhadh 2', 'Patiala Babes' & 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' To Go Off-air Post-lockdown

He’s certain that post lockdown, things will change in the entertainment industry. He stated that there won’t be crowded scenes and that they will see fewer romantic scenes and fewer crew members on set. Adding to this, he said that people will have to get used to the new way of life and they will have to become responsible and self-sufficient. He concluded by saying that he doesn't think that things will get back to normal and there will always be fear, but he hopes people will be start becoming more cautious.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.