'Patiala Babes' Star Ashnoor Kaur's Lockdown Diaries Is About Learning Something New Daily

Television News

Ashnoor Kaur is popular for her role as 'Mini' in the TV show 'Patiala Babes'. Take a look at how the actor has been spending the lockdown days productively

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
patiala babes

'Patiala Babes' actor Ashnoor Kaur has been spending time at home with her family ever since the shooting of her daily soap has been stalled owing to the lockdown. From cooking and reading to attending online classes, the actor has been doing everything she can to  be productive during the lockdown period. Here are different productive activities from Ashnoor Kaur's lockdown diaries.

Ashnoor Kaur lockdown diaries

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Ashnoor Kaur shared a candid picture of her reading and also urged her fans to indulge themselves in any activity to learn something new. Ashnoor Kaur herself has been learning how to play chess while being in quarantine and also mentioned she wishes to learn something new every day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 





Ashnoor Kaur also shared that some days she spends her days sleeping. Apart from experimenting with her activities, she has also been attending online classes and shared about her different moods during classes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Ashnoor Kaur also made breakfast for herself in order to learn something new. She shared that she stepped into the kitchen for the first time ever and tried to make an omelette for breakfast. In her first two attempts, she ended up breaking the yolk of her eggs and instead of an omelette, she made scrambled eggs. But in her third attempt, she was successful in making an omelette. She gave a message to her fans towards the end of her video, asking them to try but never cry. 

First Published:
