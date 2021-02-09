Pavitra Punia And Eijaz Khan Look Adorable And These Pictures Are A Proof | See

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan are one of the most talked-about couples in the entertainment industry. Their on-screen chemistry has been loved by their fans all over India. The duo was loved for their love-hate relationship on a reality TV show and was fondly termed as #Pavijaz by fans on social media. The couple is always trending on social media for their relationship and chemistry. They are both quite active on social media platforms where they share regular updates for their fans about their lives. Pavitra Punia has posted several pictures and videos of her with Eijaz Khan.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's photos

The duo was recently pictured while heading out in the city. Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan looked adorable in their coordinated black outfits. Eijaz Khan can be seen wearing a casual black t-shirt and black shorts while Pavitra Punia wore a black hoodie and ripped denim. The couple showed off their calm and lovely pose in the cute pictures. In the pictures, they both smiled for the paparazzi and also looked at each other in some candid shots.

Pavitra Punia had shared a series of pictures with Eijaz Khan on her official Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, both of them can be seen striking a similar pose. The images seem to be from their fan clubs. Another picture from the post is of Eijaz Khan looking adorably at Pavitra. Rest of the pictures had animated versions of the couple. Here is a look at Pavitra Punia's Instagram post and other pictures of the adorable duo.

Pavitra Punia's ex and Pavitra Punia's husband

According to a report by Spotboye, Pavitra Punia has dated Paras Chhabra in the past. Pavitra Punia's ex Paras Chhabra had also claimed that she was married while they were dating. She has also dated actor Pratik Sehajpal before. In a video interview, Sumit Maheshwari had made several shocking revelations about Pavitra Punia. He revealed that they were married and has cheated on him on multiple occasions.

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

According to a report by News18, Eijaz was seen talking about how he missed her after she was evicted from the show. Later on, Pavitra Punia made a comeback on the show to meet Eijaz and he had confessed his love for her on the national TV. Eijaz told Pavitra that he wants to share his life with her.

