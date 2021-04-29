Pavitra Punia Encourages Fans To Plant Trees Amidst The Second Wave Of COVID-19

On Thursday, April 29, actor Pavitra Punia, took to her Instagram story to urge people to plant trees around themselves. This post comes when the entire country is dealing with the shortage of Oxygen supply amid the second wave of COVID-19. The less supply of oxygen has already claimed several innocent lives. Now, Pavitra Punia tried to point out the mistakes that humans made that led us to this situation.

In her post, Pavitra Punia says that “Earthlings require Balance now!” The actor continues, “as inhabitants of the earth, it’s time to pray to the Mother Nature for forgiveness. For the damage we caused to our only survival planet Earth. Indeed, the lessons are yet to be learned by nature itself that this human body of ours which we call our home is just the guest on this planet right under the roof of nature and what we started doing was treating it badly.”

Knowingly and unknowingly. Knowingly for the parents who somewhere deep down knew the importance of trees, plants, wildlife but chose to not teach their young generations (children) about it and the children unknowingly refuse to focus on our Mother Earth, this beautiful canvas of nature.

Pavitra Punia asked netizens if they can relate how humans themselves lead everyone towards deprivation of this life source by cutting down trees. She said, “Can you relate to it somewhere when our only source of oxygen, tree we cut down and now what are we running for? Oxygen”. Further on, the star says that every human being is just a guest on this planet and no one has the right to own or destroy it.

"Earthlings requires Balance now. “Let’s never ever forget ‘We are only guests on this planet, we do not own it to destroy it’.Start planting trees around you now onwards, Indoor plants and outdoor plants both. Be around the plants so that there is some source of natural oxygen around you. Keep these plants around your parents if they are going through any sickness. Touch the trees, and pray to them ‘Grant us the life’", she added. Check out the stories shared by her below:

(Promo Image Source: Pavitra Punia Instagram)

