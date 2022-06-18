Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh To Tie The Knot On July 9; Check Details Of Venue, Ceremonies

Actress Payal Rohatgi and Common Wealth Heavy Weight Champion Wrestler Sangram Singh, who met 12 years ago on an Agra Highway over a flat tyre will finally tie the knot in the place that brought them together on July 9, 2022.

It was speculated that the wedding will be held in Gujarat, Rajasthan or Haryana, but now Sangram Singh has finally spoken. The wedding will take place at Jaypee Palace, Agra.

Sangram Singh said, "I met Payal for the first time on Agra Mathura Road. It was destiny. We are getting married in July at Jaypee Palace, Agra. The Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies will take place over 3 days. We are getting married as per Hindu custom replete with all rituals in an age-old temple in Agra in the presence of our family members. Agra is known for being the symbol of love. Here we choose to be united in a temple with the deities and elders blessing us."

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh's post-wedding plans

The couple plan to hold receptions in Delhi, Mumbai as well as Haryana. Post the wedding, there will be the shaadi ke ladoo given as Shagun to the invitees. Payal says, "Agra is known for the Taj Mahal, but there are many Hindu temples in Agra that we don't know about but would love to find out about. Agra is known for Mughal architecture. I want people to know Agra for the beauty of Hindu temples. Our wedding is an opportunity to bring together people who unite to achieve greater goals. That's why we are getting married there. Come what may!"

