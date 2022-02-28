'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Twitter Review: Fans Remember Helen McCrory, Hail Tom's Role

On February 27, the much-awaited series Peaky Blinders season 6 was dropped online. Directed by David Caffrey and Tim Mielants, the series casts Cillian Murphy in the lead role of Tommy Shelby who is a dangerous man and also the leader of the titular gang from Birmingham in London, UK. Soon after the release, fans rushed to Twitter and hailed the series.

Fans were highly anticipating the release of this final season since it was delayed due to the pandemic. The rabid eagerness of the fans was also a result of the massive cliffhanger season 5 ended with. Other cast members besides Murphy include Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Sophie Rundle, and Tom Hardy playing a pivotal role in the series.

Peaky Blinders Twitter review

While there were fans who got emotional to watch the cast all again, the others shared their take on the cinematography. Actor Tom Hardy was famous with the netizens for his role as the beloved character Alfie Solomons and of course the star of the show Cillian Murphy was lauded by the Twitter fam for his iconic portrayal of the character Tommy Shelby once again. One of the users shared her view and wrote, “never forgotten.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Everyone in the UK watching that tribute to Helen McCrory.” A third user chimed in offered his tribute to late actor Helen Mccrory. “aunt Polly will be sorely missed this season. rip Helen McCrory #PeakyBlinders,” the user wrote. Another wrote, “It's #PeakyBlinders day.”

Everyone in the UK watching that tribute to Helen McCrory: #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/ED84rqCOBg — Novelty Bobble (@NoveltyBobble12) February 27, 2022

the chokehold this scene had me in cause i think we all knew who exactly this was #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/jc4a9K95kj — wild cillian (@damnyoutommy) February 27, 2022

And the #PeakyBlinders are arrived !



This time they're really planning something big to blast ☺️#PeakyBlindersS6 #TommyShelby pic.twitter.com/2SX6yOGAlU — Thimmaraj Niyantha Pasupeti (@narrator_Tnp) February 28, 2022

The show is currently airing on BBC One and stream on iPlayer in the UK and outside the UK, it will stream on Netflix. The previous five seasons of the BBC series have had six episodes each season, so it is expected that the final chapter will also follow that pattern. The first episode of Peaky Blinders season 6 is be called 'Black Day'.

Image: Instagram/PeakyBlindersmovie/AP