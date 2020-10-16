Pearl V Puri Mourns His Father Vipin Puri's Demise; Says 'I Feel Powerless'

Indian television actor Pearl V Puri mourned the loss of his father, Vipin Puri on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note remembering his ‘happy soul’. Sharing a few throwback pictures of Vipin Puri, Pearl V Puri, in his caption, mentioned that his father was a man of substance. More so, the actor urged his fans to give their parents all the happiness in life. Take a look at the actor’s post:

Also Read | Health Min Focuses On 'nutrition Security' To Achieve Goals Of Eat Right India Movement

Pearl V Puri: 'I feel powerless'

Adding to the same, Pearl mentioned that he had many dreams for his father, however, the actor added that he won’t be able to fulfill them ever. More so, the actor confessed that he feels powerless after his father's demise. Pearl V Puri penned the rest of the caption in Hindi, which roughly translates to:

Also Read | India's First Oscar Winner Bhanu Athaiya Dies; MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Condolences

For the first time in life, I feel powerless and I realise that being a father is a great support in itself, it gives you immense power. My father used to say, ‘Even if you spend everything to learn something, consider it cheap’. Learning is very important and this time has taught me that as long as there are parents, it is very important to spend time with them. Every morning seek their blessings.. I request you all to please love your parents as much as you can and be with them no matter what. I love you, dad, you are the best.

Fans extend their support:

Also Read | India's First Oscar Winner Bhanu Athaiya Dies; MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Pays Condolences

Pearl's work:

Pearl dipped his toes in the Indian television industry with the much-loved show, Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, which aired in 2013. Starring Soumya Seth Rohit Khurana and Pearl V Puri in the leading roles, the story of the daily soap was mainly based on a triangle love story between Aradhya, Madhav and Rahul. In 2015, Pearl was lauded for his performance in Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil and later, the actor went on to work in the much-loved show, Naagarjuna - Ek Yoddha in 2016. However, the actor's claim to fame was the supernatural television drama, Naagin 3.

The show is an Indian supernatural television series, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner, Balaji Telefilms. First aired in 2015, Naagin chronicles the story of a miraculous shape-shifting snake, who has the power to become a human to take revenge from her wrong-doers. The actor was seen with Surbhi Jyoti in the show.

Also Read | Health Min Focuses On 'nutrition Security' To Achieve Goals Of Eat Right India Movement

(Image credits: Pearl V Puri Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.