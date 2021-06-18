Pearl V Puri's Friend Rashmi Aarya Reveals He Is 'in A State Of Shock' After His Bail

Earlier, actor Pearl V Puri was granted bail on June 15, 2021. The actor was arrested by the Waliv and Mumbai Police for the alleged rape of a minor girl. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In a recent interview, Rashmi Aarya who is a designer friend of the actor talked about the things that he went through during the process.

Rashmi Aarya says Pearl V Puri is in shock after rape allegations

While talking to Pinkvilla, Rashmi said that the actor is in a state of shock since his return. She said that she is a very close friend and knows that he is innocent and honest. She wonders as to how can someone make such allegations against him. She called the allegations "bad" and said that it was a made-up fake plan. She has faith in the judiciary and is sure that the real truth will come out in front of everyone.

Talking about Pearl, she added that whatever he has faced recently was a bad phase. Everybody around him wants him and his mother to remain fine and nobody can say anything for sure. She added that it is her guarantee that the truth will come out. She also revealed that the two have known each other for a long time and added that his brother-in-law along with his uncle and family members have been worried for him and waiting for him to come out so that they all can get together and do something about the situation.

Rashmi was asked about the next step in the case. To which she replied that she can't reveal anything right now and wants to say that they all need justice. Concluding, she said that a large part of the truth is already out and the part that isn't out yet will be out soon and she is sure of that.

More about Pearl V Puri's arrest

On June 4, the actor was taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. His bail plea was scheduled for June 15. The publication quoted lawyer Rajeev Sawant saying that Pearl V Puri will be at home with his mother. He was also asked about the next step in the case, to which he replied by saying that they will see what to do and how to go ahead with it. Rajeev Sawant also asserted that they are "certainly" going to challenge his arrest. After Pearl’s arrest, he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

IMAGE: Rashmi Aarya's Instagram

