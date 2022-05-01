Pete Davidson Makes His Comedy Show Comeback After 3 Years; Cracks Jokes On Kanye West

The past few months were surely a rollercoaster ride for American comedian Pete Davidson as he was all over the headlines centring on his relationship with Kim Kardashian. The comedian was regularly seen on Kanye West's Instagram handle, who called him Skete and called him out for dating his ex-wife. While Pete Davidson kept himself away from the social media conflicts with Kanye West and addressed the situation to a minimum, he recently made his comedy show comeback after three years and cracked jokes on the Donda rapper.

As per Deadline, Pete Davidson, who is known for her comedy stints on Saturday Night Live, recently took the stage to perform on the sold-out first night of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival At The Hollywood Bowl. The show marked Davidson's first comedy stint in three years. While the comedian is known for roasting people in his comedy shows, he did not take much time to reference his girlfriend Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West.

Pete Davidson on his feud with Kanye West

Davidson opened his set at the show with some jokes about Kanye West telling him that he had AIDS. The comedian quipped that he believed West because West "is a genius." The comedian further joked about how being humiliated is weird "when you can't do anything about it."

Pete Davidson also recalled the Eazy claymation video in which a Kanye West lookalike cuts the former's head off and compared the clip to the infamous Oscars 2022 slap incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Davidson also recalled going to a basketball game in December 2021 with Chris Rock and Jon Stewart and mentioned he calls it "before time." "Before life was over," he added referring to the terrible things that happened to him and his fellow comedian Chris Rock. While Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith on the stage of the Academy Awards, Davidson got his head cut off in a Kanye West music video.

Pete Davidson is currently on a leave from Saturday Night Live as he is busy with the Miramax horror thriller The Home. He also has Bodies Bodies Bodies in his kitty along with Good Mourning with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. He will also be next seen in Meet Cute alongside Kaley Cuoco.

