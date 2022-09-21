Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the sudden demise of comedian Raju Srivastava, who breathed his last on Wednesday, September 21, after more than 40 days of hospitalisation following a heart attack. Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsing while working out at a gym. Announcing his demise, news agency ANI tweeted, "Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family."

Among several tributes pouring for the artist, PM Modi penned a heartfelt note and lauded the rich legacy Raju Srivastava leaves behind. The PM mentioned that Srivastava brightened the lives of many with his "laughter, humour and positivity" and further sent condolences to his family and loved ones.

PM Modi condoles comedian Raju Srivastava's demise

Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi mentioned, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Other notable leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah also offered his condolences, remembering Srivastava for his 'unique style and amazing talent'. "Renowned comedian Raju Srivastava Ji had a unique style, he impressed everyone with his amazing talent. His death is a great loss to the art world. I express my condolences to his family and fans. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. Om Shanti Shanti," he stated.

Apart from stand-up comedy, Raju also appeared in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake), and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was also the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.

