Pooja Banerjee's Birthday: Take A Look At Some Of The Popular Shows Of The Actor

Pooja Banerjee, born on November 8, 1991, is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. She started her career by participating in the reality show MTV India’s Roadies season 8 and has never looked back since. Pooja Banerjee's serials like Chandra Nandini, Vikram Betaal Ki Rhasya Gatha, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and many more, have gotten the actor a lot of appreciation for her performance. Pooja Banerjee's web series like Kehne Ko Toh Humsafar Hain and all of its seasons have made her a household name. Today, on Pooja Banerjee's birthday, here’s a list of some of the most popular serials that she has appeared in, that fans would love to watch. Read further ahead to know the much-watch television serials of the actor.

Pooja Banerjee's serials

Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum

Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum is a Hindi language comedy-drama television series. The show premiered on April 23, 2012, and aired on the channel Star Plus. The actor played the lead character of Tejal Majumdar, opposite television actor Vishal Gandhi, who featured as the lead character of Aniket Majumdar. The plot of the series revolved around the rich Majumdar family based in Rajkot. The show went off air on November 17, 2012.

Naagarjuna: Ek Yoddha

Naagarjuna: Ek Yoddha is a Hindi language fantasy drama television series. The show premiered on May 30, 2016, on the channel Life OK. Pooja Banerjee starred in the lead character of Noorie Shastri in the series. The lead cast of the series also had television actors like Pearl V Puri, Anshuman Malhotra, and Nikitin Dheer. The series was produced by Yash A Patnaik under the banner of Beyond Dreams Entertainment.

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is a Hindi language romantic drama television series. The show has been on air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. Pooja Banerjee stars as the lead character of Rhea Abhishek Mehra in the series. The lead cast of the series also has names of television actors like Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar, and Krishna Kaul. The series premiered on April 15, 2014, on the channel Zee TV, and is still on air.

