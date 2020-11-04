Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee Is Set For Karwa Chauth With A Silk Lehenga

Pooja Banerjee is quite a popular face of the television industry. The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is also a part of the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya. The actor plays the role of Rhea Mehra in the show Kumkum Bhagya. Pooja Banerjee who plays Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya had recently joined the show in July. Before that, the role was played by Naina Singh. However, Poojas' portrayal as Rhea has been well appreciated by the serial fans. The Swim Team actor recently gave an interview to Pinkvilla exclusively, where she talked about how she is gearing up for her Karwa Chauth preparations.

Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee's Karwa Chauth preparation

Karwa Chauth 2020 is being observed today on November 4th. Though the TV serials would air the Karwa Chauth episode today or a little later, however, the actors of the TV serials are very much celebrating the Hindu festival with full enthusiasm. Many celebs are also celebrating their first Karwa Chauth this year.

Pooja Banerjee mentioned that she has taken a half-day today, so she would go to the shoot and then be back at the time so that she can do the Karwa Chauth puja as well as the katha at her home. For the moon-viewing event, she mentioned that she got a silk lehenga made for herself while her husband Sandeep went for some kurta shopping to wear today. She then mentioned that she had always done this pooja with her friends, where her girl group would do the puja and their respective husbands would chill together. This would be Pooja's fourth Karwa Chauth after marriage as she got hitched to sportsman Sandeep Sejwal in 2017.

Actor Pooja Banerjee is married to Olympian Swimmer Sandeep Sejwal. Pooja Banerjee's husband is also an Arjuna Awardee and an Asian Games medalist. The duo got married on February 28, 2017. The couple were friends since the 4th grade and eventually, their friendship turned into a much deeper relationship later. Meanwhile, in the recent upside of Kumkum Bhagya, one can see that the serial is currently airing the Dussehra episode. The show Kumkum Bhagya airs on Zee TV on weekdays from 9 pm IST after which Kundali Bhagya airs from 9:30 pm IST.

