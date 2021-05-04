Pooja Gor Shares Picture Of Her 'little Guy' Who Makes Her Day 'less Anxious'

Television actor Pooja Gor popularly known for her role as Pratigya in the TV show of the same name recently took to her social media handle to share an adorable picture of herself and her furry friend who helps in making her days a lot better and stress-free.

Pooja Gor shares picture of her 'little guy'

Taking to Instagram, Pooja Gor wrote, "This little guy makes my morning walks a lot of fun & days a lot less anxious." In the picture, Pooja is seen posing with her furry friend who seems very excited to be with her. The picture is a candid one in which an adorable moment between Pooja and her dog is captured. The actor is seen wearing a plain white t-shirt with black tight track pants and white sports shoes. She is looking down at her dog with a smile who is jumping at her with joy. The dog is adorably holding on to Pooja's arm with his mouth. Check it out:

Netizens react to Pooja Gor's Instagram pic

Netizens found the picture super cute and showered their love on it with heart and starstruck emojis. Pooja's fans complimented the actor for her look by writing, "beautiful" and "Top Class" in the comment section of the post. Check out the comments below:

A look at Pooja Gor's photos with her pet dog

The actor is a dog lover and her Instagram feed is proof of the same. The actor has a Shih Tzu named Togo and often posts pictures on her Instagram with her pet dog. Take a look.

Pooja Gor on the work front

The actor is currently seen in the sequel of her super hit show Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya. She plays the titular role in the Star Plus show which revolves around the premise of a woman who wants to fight against the social evils and traditions that are still practised in the country. The first season of the show had gone off the air in 2012 and the sequel premiered 9 years later in March this year. Apart from Pratigya, the actor has also been a part of television shows like Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Koi Aane Ko Hai and Kitani Mohabbat Hai. She made her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 movie Kedarnath which also starred late Sushant Singh Rajput.

