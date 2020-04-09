Popular TV Actress Sakshi Tanwar's Apartment Complex Sealed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Popular TV actress Sakshi Tanwar's apartment complex in Malad has been sealed after a resident was found positive with Coronavirus. According to the reports, the person returned from Spain in March and was under self-quarantine after testing negative at the airport.

On the 12th day, the man developed symptoms and was taken to the hospital immediately. Fortunately, the resident's wife and all the people he had met tested negative.

Apart from her, TV actors Ankita Lokhande and Shivin Narang also reside in the same building. In an interview with a leading media publication, Shivin informed that about a week ago a woman from BMC had turned up and was enquiring about everyone's health and travel informed who then went on to inform that due to reasons as such the apartment complex has been sealed off.

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown.

