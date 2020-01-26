Top K-series Starring Sakshi Tanwar And Shweta Tiwari You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Ekta Kapoor is regarded as one of the best producers of Indian Television as her productions Balaji Telefilms have given the audience many successful daily soap operas. Actors like Sakshi Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari, and Smriti Irani became household names because of her series. Ekta Kapoor has been producing such outstanding soap operas since 1995. In every show, Ekta has brought many fresh faces to the industry. Even today, the producer's shows are ruling television with massive TRP's. Read to know more about these shows:

Top favourite K-series

Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki featuring Sakshi Tanwar

The popular show Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki by Ekta Kapoor had some of the best cast which includes Sakshi Tanwar, Aruna Irani, Ali Asgar, Kiran Karmarkar, and many others. The series launched its first episode in the year 2000 and the show ran successfully consecutively for approximately eight years. The show, however, concluded in the year 2008. Sakshi Tanwar gained immense popularity for her role in the show. The series also earned many awards.

Kusum

This was yet another one of the hit Ekta Kapoor series. The show bagged great TRPs due to its engaging story. The TV show features Nausheen Sardar Ali and Anuj Saxena in pivotal roles. The cast also features Shilpa Sakhlani, Moon Banerjee, Mouli Ganguly, Eijaz Khan Aashka Goradia, Rucha Gujarati and many others. The show ran successfully for 4 years and it aired on Sony TV.

Kasautii Zindagii Ki featuring Shweta Tiwari

This show garnered a lot of attention with the amazing chemistry between lead pair Prerna and Anurag and also for the performance of Shweta Tiwari. Kasauti Zindagi Ki made a way for many popular stars like Shweta Tiwari, Jennifer Winget, Surveen Chawla, Kratika Sengar, Krystal D'Souza, and Karan Patel. These actors are currently ruling the television industry.

Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi... featuring Smriti Irani

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi first premiered in the year 2000 and ran successfully for eight years. The show aired on StarPlus and it bagged the first position on Television at that time. The show also earned Best Serial Award for five consecutive years. Smriti Irani, the lead actor in the TV show gained huge attention and became every household's favourite actor. The TV show set a benchmark for Ekta Kapoor's production.

Kahiin Toh Hoga

Viewers went gaga over the stunning lead pair Sujal and Kashish in the show. The lead roles were played by Sharif and Rajeev Khandelwal. The show aired its first episode on September 8, 2003, and ended on February 15, 2007.

