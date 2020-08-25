COVID: Prakash Javadekar's New SOPs For Filming Gets A Thumbs Up From Veteran TV Producers

The Centre has finally allowed filmmakers to resume filming for TV shows and movies. TV and movie shoots in Mumbai city are also set to resume in the coming days. The Centre has also provided new COVID guidelines for shooting that needs to be followed on all TV/film productions.

Multiple TV producers and filmmakers have reacted positively to the new mandate given by Prakash Javadekar, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting. In a statement to Republicworld, producers Anand Pandit and Siddharth Anand Kumar commended the government for their new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). They also talked about how they plan on keeping their cast and crew safe during the filming of their TV shows.

TV producers react to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar's new SOP for filming movies/TV shows

Speaking to Republic World, producer Anand Pandit said, "I welcome the Government's decision and it is evident that the SOP formulated has been done so after a lot of thinking and consultation with stakeholders from the industry. It is our duty as citizens and responsible producers and more importantly, human beings to follow the rules, even if that requires changes to the schedule or script." Anand Pandit also promised to make sure that the SOP was followed by his filming crew.

He added, "I also plan to appoint a team to overlook the guidelines and ensure that they are being implemented on a minute-to-minute basis. As a producer, this SOP is the blueprint we will follow down to the last detail." Anand Pandit is a veteran producer of the industry who is currently working with Amitabh Bachchan and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, in Chehre and The Big Bull respectively.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, the Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, also talked about Prakash Javadekar's new SOP for filming. Siddharth Anand praised Prakash Javadekar's SOP and stated, "We welcome the detailed Standard Operating Procedures released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Yoodlee Films has been shooting for our two new films Comedy Couple and Zombivali and adhering to strict safety guidelines right from the beginning."

Further, Siddharth Anand Kumar also discussed how Prakash Javadekar's SOP would help him safeguard all their workers during filming. He said, "However, the SOPs are indeed in great detail and more centralized and will make our task that much easier. It also acts as a huge assurance for everyone on set when they know that the Government set guidelines are being followed."

The producer then talked about the difficulties of filming during the pandemic. He also claimed that the safety of his cast and crew was his top priority. The producer added, "The idea of making a film in this 'new normal' is daunting but it has taught us to learn and adapt. The safety of the cast and crew is of utmost importance to us and we look forward to adhering to the SOP led by the ministry."

