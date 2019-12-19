Made In Heaven's Prashant Nair To Explore Delhi's Uphaar Cinema Fire Tragedy

Director Prashant Nair came into limelight recently because of the Amazon Original Made In Heaven. Reportedly, Nair is working on another project that is based on a real-life incident. The French/Indian filmmaker is all set to come up with a new web series which is based on Delhi's Uphaar cinema fire tragedy of 1997.

Also Read | ‘Made In Heaven’ Actor Arjun Mathur Shows How Far He’s Come Along With Epic Throwback Pic From ’Rang De Basanti’ Sets; Aamir Khan Posts A Heartfelt Reply

Made In Heaven's director's upcoming project

Prashant's upcoming web series' title is yet to be announced officially but what is known is that the web series is based on Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy's book "Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale Of The Uphaar Fire Tragedy". The makers of the series have not yet announced the details of the cast either.

Also Read | "Dont's Understand Hoopla Around It", Says Zoya Akhtar On Indian Weddings, Shedding Light On Her Next Project 'Made In Heaven'

The book is based on Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy’s first-hand account of the Uphaar Cinema fire in Delhi in 1997. The story revolves around the couple who fought for justice for their children for 19 years, Unnati and Ujjwal, who were amongst the 59 killed in the incident.

In an interview with a news agency, Prashant called the premise of the book, every parent's nightmare. He then said that fifty-nine people lost their lives that day because the institutions we rely on for our safety and well-being every day failed across the board. He further added that the Krishnamoorthys wrote their book because they wanted to make sure this never happens again and he feels honoured that they and Endemol Shine trusted him with the responsibility of bringing this compelling story to screen.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Video Debuts First Look Of 'Made In Heaven'

The CEO of Endemol Shine India, Abhishek Rege also stated that at the heart of this story is the Krishnamoorthys' determination to fight in memory of their children and lays bare their personal loss and struggle for closure. The loss of a child and the anguish of the parents who are fighting for justice on behalf of their children are difficult emotions and Prashant Nair was the perfect choice to bring this authentic, sensitive and hard-hitting real-life tragedy to screen.

Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala: The Funny Side Of The Made In Heaven Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.