Pregnant Disha Parmar Joins Nakuul Mehta, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Cast For 'last Supper'

Nakuul Mehta is currently busy shooting for his show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Reportedly, it is all set to get wrapped up soon. The actor and his wife Jankee Parekh hosted a dinner party on Saturday night at their home. The entire cast of the show attended the dinner, including Disha Parmar, who is pregnant with her first child.

3 things you need to know

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 stars Nakuul Mehta as Ram and Disha Parmar as Priya in lead roles.

The show will go off-air by mid-August.

This is Nakkul and Disha's second show together after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Nakuul Mehta drops photo from 'last supper'

Nakuul Mehta took to social media and shared a group photo from the gathering which was attended by Disha Parmar, Supriya Shukla, Akkshith Sukhija and Srishti Jain. The actor expressed his happiness in meeting the "Bade Achhe aur khoobsurat folks". Captioning the photo on Instagram, Nakuul wrote, "The last supper."

Disha expressed her gratitude to her co-star and Jankee for the wonderful time she had at the party. Srishti also thanked them for being gracious hosts.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is a finite series

As the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 is a finite series, Nakuul Mehta's reference to 'The Last Supper' in his caption triggered emotions among fans who cherished the original cast's reunion. The show is set to conclude by mid-August.

Nakuul and Disha Parmar, who played Ram Kapoor and Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, left the show after the generation leap as they were not keen on aging onscreen. They returned for BALH3. Their strong bond dates back to their first show together, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (2012), and their friendship has endured since then.