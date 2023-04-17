Pregnant Sana Khan's Husband Targetted For 'dragging' Her At Baba Siddique Iftar Party

Pregnant Sana Khan recently attended Baba Siddique's Iftar party with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. While the former actress wore a black abaya, Anas sported a white kurta teamed with white pants and a black blazer. A video of the couple from the red carpet at the iftar party is going viral on the Internet where Sana Khan can be seen struggling to keep up with the pace her husband is walking at.

In the video, Sana seems to be struggling to breathe while uttering the words 'thak gai main'. Her husband Anas can be seen taking her inside the party venue in a hurry. As he seemingly dragged her, the former actress, pregnant with her first child, can be heard saying, "Thak gayi main (I am tired). Take a look at the viral video below.

Netizens' call out Anas Saiyad for his behaviour

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens were quick to notice that Sana Khan wasn't feeling well as she was sweating continuously. Netizens targetted her husband Anas Saiyad for his "inconsiderate" behaviour towards her. A user wrote, "Let her breathe man. She is pregnant with your child, how can you drag her like that?" Another one penned, "My god, what's the use of fasting when you can't treat your pregnant wife properly. She is saying that I can't walk but you completely look unbothered." Yet another one commented, "It's not right to drag her in this condition. She is pregnant for God's sake. Treat her properly. Totally inconsiderate"

More about Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad

Sana Khan quit showbiz before marrying Mufti Anas Saiyad. The couple tied the knot in November 2020. In March this year, Sana confirmed she is pregnant with her first child and said she can't wait to have her baby in her arms. The couple is following a spiritual path now.